Thumbs down: Newsom must enforce his mandate

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Gov. Gavin Newsom likes getting ahead, being first, making headlines. When it came to requiring coronavirus vaccines, California’s chief executive was characteristically ahead of the curve. “We are now dealing with a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and it’s going to take renewed efforts to protect Californians from the dangerous Delta variant,” Newsom said in a July 26 statement outlining an executive order requiring state workers to be vaccinated by Aug. 2 or submit to regular testing for COVID-19.

That was more than three months ago, yet the Los Angeles Times reports that many state agencies have low vaccination rates, and testing is, at best, sporadic. Some departments haven’t reported any vaccination or testing data at all. Getting people vaccinated is key to ending the pandemic. Newsom knows that, which is why he made shots mandatory for state workers.

But mandates are meaningless if they aren’t enforced. And mixed signals are worse: Newsom has joined a challenge to his own order, siding with prison guards in a lawsuit seeking exemption. Newsom and the guards say prisons will be short-staffed, but only a small percentage of employees have been refused vaccinations in cities, states and health care systems that have enforced mandates. Newsom needs to stick to his. Thumbs down.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.