Thumbs down: No mercy for looters in evacuation zones

There ought to be a special place in jail — and somewhere even less pleasant — for anyone caught looting in an area evacuated because of a wildfire. The Associated Press reports that at least 13 people have been arrested on suspicion of looting or planning to loot neighborhoods in Santa Cruz County, where massive fires have forced thousands of people to evacuate their homes over the past week.

“I have no empathy, I have no patience for somebody who’s going to come into our community and steal from people who have been evacuated and victimized and traumatized,” Santa Cruz County Sheriff Jim Hart said at a news conference on Sunday. Evacuees haven’t been the only victims. According to news accounts, a Santa Cruz firefighter returned to his car and found that his wallet had been stolen and his bank account emptied.

Sonoma County authorities, speaking at a news briefing on Monday, weren’t aware of any looting during the present wildfires, though several people were convicted and imprisoned for looting during the North Bay fires in 2017.

