Thumbs down: Punishing California for pension reform

Nine years after California enacted a modest pension reform law, the Biden administration is seeking to punish the state and local transit agencies, including SMART, to the tune of $12 billion. The 2012 pension law reduced retirement benefits for new employees, curtailed pension spiking and required all employees to eventually contribute half the cost of their pensions. Transit workers, citing an obscure federal law, argued that they weren’t subject to the state’s reforms. In 2013, the Obama administration sided with the transit workers union and threatened to withhold $1.6 billion in transit funding, but California went to court and won.

If this sounds like ancient history, it should be. But the Biden administration has renewed the claim that transit workers aren’t subject to state pension reforms and threatened California with the loss of $12 billion in transit funding unless the state reverses course. Never mind a federal court ruling to the contrary. Never mind the need to upgrade transit systems to achieve Biden’s climate goals. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Alex Padilla — all of whom are staunch labor allies — have urged the administration to drop this ill-advised and outdated fight. So far, the administration hasn’t budged. Thumbs down.

