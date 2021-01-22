Thumbs down: Putting politics ahead of security

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Thumbs down for Sen. Josh Hawley. The Missouri Republican, one of the architects of the effort to block congressional certification of the 2020 election, is now gumming up the confirmation process for President Joe Biden’s pick for secretary of homeland security. If Hawley has forgotten the mob that stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, all he needs to do is look around at the fences, razor wire and 25,000 armed troops deployed to prevent another insurrection. If that isn’t worrisome enough, at least a dozen of the National Guard troops assigned to the operation were removed as possible security risks themselves.

The Department of Homeland Security was created to oversee public security in the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. It has been without a permanent secretary since Kirstjen Neilsen resigned 22 months ago. Biden’s pick to run the department is Alejandro Mayorkas, who was deputy secretary during the Obama administration. After Mayorkas testified at a confirmation hearing Tuesday, Hawley said he would block an expedited vote on the Senate floor because he doesn’t like the new president’s stance on immigration. Senator, this is no time to play politics with homeland security.

