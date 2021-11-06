Thumbs down: Rodgers throws himself for a loss

Sticking with the sports theme on this Saturday morning, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers blitzed his own reputation. Rodgers won’t be playing Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, one of the NFL’s marquee games, because he tested positive for COVID-19. Rodgers isn’t the first prominent athlete to contract the virus, but it exposed his attempt to deceive fans, and maybe even his teammates. Asked before the season about his vaccination status, Rodgers told a reporter, “Yeah, I’m immunized.” It turns out he wasn’t.

Rodgers, a native of Chico who played college football at Cal and developed a following outside of sports with a fill-in stint this summer as a guest host of “Jeopardy,” wants to pass the blame. “I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now,” he said in a radio interview on Friday, in which he decried a media “witch hunt” for unvaccinated players.

To be clear, Rogers wasn’t required to get a COVID vaccination. He isn’t required to answer questions answer questions either. But when he does, he ought to tell the truth. Thumbs down.

