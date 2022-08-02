Thumbs down: Russia puts space station on notice

The International Space Station has been an enduring symbol of cooperation between the United States and Russia. American astronauts and Russian cosmonauts have been working together in orbit since the first crew arrived in November 2000. The combined effort, which also includes the Canadian, Japanese and European space agencies, has lasted more than two decades despite sometime volatile relations between the rival superpowers back here on Earth. The space station is expected to function until at least 2030, but the partnership is in jeopardy. Russian space agency officials are saying they might pull out as early as 2024. Considering the death and destruction caused by Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, some might be tempted to welcome an end to the space partnership and some distance from Vladimir Putin. But the space station continues to deliver valuable research while providing an orbital reminder of human potential. Thumbs down.

