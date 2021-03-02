Thumbs down: Suddenly trolling is troublesome?

Don Rickles would have loved Twitter. Then again, maybe not. Rickles, for the uninitiated, was a comedian and actor whose shtick was insulting people. Twitter provides a free platform for anyone who wants to take pot shots. No need to buy a movie ticket or pay a comedy club cover charge. Twitter has proven to be popular with the political class. Exhibit A: Trump, Donald J. The former president was finally banned from Twitter, but it was for spreading falsehoods about the 2020 election rather than disparaging practically anyone who displeased him. It appears increasingly likely that Trump-style social media trolling is about to cost one of President Joe Biden’s nominees a job.

Neera Tanden, like Trump, is a keyboard commando, treating her Twitter feed as a weapon in the political wars. Republican senators who overlooked Trump’s social media taunts (and similar behaivor by some of his nominees) are citing Tanden’s sniping as justification for opposing her confirmation as White House budget director. Democrat Joe Manchin of West Virginia concurs, which may be enough to tank her nomination. We don’t have any particular sympathy for Tanden. If you throw a punch, even a virtual one, someone might hit back. But Republicans’ sudden anguish about “a thousand mean tweets,” as Sen. Mitt Romney put it, would make Don Rickles laugh. Thumbs down.

