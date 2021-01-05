Thumbs down: Trump’s far-fetched fraud claims

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Say this for Donald Trump, he is consistent. In the weeks leading up to the 2016 presidential election, candidate Trump claimed without evidence that the election was “absolutely rigged” against him. After he won an Electoral College majority, he claimed — again without evidence — that millions of illegally cast votes denied him a victory in the popular vote. Turn the clock forward four years, and Trump asserted — need we keep saying without any supporting evidence? — that “I can only lose if the election is rigged.” With the election over, and this time having lost both the popular and electoral votes, Trump renewed his claims of fraudulent voting.

Having also lost his court challenges and having gained no traction with Republican election officials or even his own attorney general, Trump put a twist on his theme over the weekend, strong-arming election officials in Georgia, who already counted the vote three times, to “find” 11,780 votes to give him the state. The election officials not only stood up to presidential pressure, they helped expose his ballot-grabbing gambit in what Trump biographer Timothy L. O’Brien dubbed the “Access Georgia tape.”

Thumbs down for our soon-to-be ex-president — and thumbs up for the principled Georgia election officials.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.