Thumbs down: Vaccines are going to waste

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

NBC News reports that pharmacies, states, U.S. territories and federal agencies discarded 82.1 million COVID vaccine doses from December 2020 through mid-May. That is a little more than 11% of all the vaccine doses distributed by the federal government. Two states — Alaska and Oklahoma — discarded a quarter of their allotments, according to the news report. The wasted doses include some that expired before they were used, some that were spoiled when power went out or freezers broke and some that were left in open vials when stores or clinics closed for the day. The number of discarded doses is consistent with World Health Organizations estimates for large vaccine campaigns, NBC reported, but with the prospect for new variants and vaccination rates lagging, especially in underdeveloped countries, these lost opportunities are further evidence that the virus isn’t going away anytime soon. Thumbs down.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.