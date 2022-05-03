Thumbs down: Vandals strike twice at Ukrainian flag

Americans disagree about an awful lot these days, but it seems that the vast majority of us have been inspired by Ukrainians’ stout resistance to the Russian invasion and their commitment to maintaining democracy in their eastern European homeland. So, it was disturbing to learn a couple weeks ago that someone had vandalized a Ukrainian flag posted at the eastern entrance to Sebastopol as a show of support for the beleaguered country. And now, it happened again. Graffiti was scrawled on a banner that replaced the original flag. The banner, in Ukraine’s now familiar national colors of yellow and blue, said, “We Stand With Ukraine,” in English and Ukrainian. Sebastopol and Santa Rosa have long-standing sister city relationships with cities in Ukraine — Cherkasy and Chyhyryn respectively. Sebastopol World Friends, the local sister city organization, placed banners at three entries to town. Two remain undamaged, and members of the group are divided about whether to replace the twice-defaced banner on Highway 12. Here’s hoping they try again — and a thumbs down for whoever vandalized the first two flags.

