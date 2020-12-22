Thumbs down: Veterans secretary needs to go

Thumbs down to Robert Wilkie, the latest Trump administration official to bring disgrace on his office and the public trust. Wilkie, the secretary of veterans affairs, participated in a scurrilous campaign to smear a Navy reservist who reported that she was groped and sexually harassed at a VA medical center in Washington, according to an inspector general’s report released this month.

Instead of pursuing justice, the inspector general concluded, Wilkie and five senior aides tried to dig up dirt to discredit Andrea Goldstein, an intelligence officer in the Navy Reserve whose civilian job is on the staff of the House Veterans Affairs Committee. Making matters worse, the inspector general found that the accused harasser — a VA contractor — had a “problematic criminal history” and had been previously accused of sexual harassment by an employee at the medical center.

The Trump administration is on the way out. But Wilkie shouldn’t be allowed to stick around. The American Legion and five other major veterans organizations have called for his resignation. If he doesn’t quit, Donald Trump shouldn’t skip this oportunity to reprise his trademark TV line: You’re fired.

