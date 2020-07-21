Thumbs down: Walking out during a pandemic

Imagine this nightmare scenario: With a massive wildfire devouring everything in its path, firefighters put down their hoses, wish everyone good luck and head for the picket lines. Outlandish? Outrageous? Irresponsible? All of the above. But it’s effectively what happened Monday at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where more than 700 nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, dieticians, housekeepers and other members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers walked off the job for a five-day strike during the worst pandemic in more than a century.

These are front-line workers at the region’s only trauma center. They assist doctors and nurses and provide vital services for patients, including patients suffering from COVID-19.

Sonoma County, like the rest of the state, is experiencing a surge in infections. With intensive care units in some hospitals nearing capacity, some coronavirus patients are being transferred to medical centers hundreds of miles from home. On Monday the U.S. Air Force dispatched doctors, nurses and other health care workers to California to help fight the virus. At Memorial Hospital, meanwhile, hundreds of health care workers stood down. Thumbs down.

