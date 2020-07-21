Subscribe

Thumbs down: Walking out during a pandemic

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
July 21, 2020, 12:11AM

Imagine this nightmare scenario: With a massive wildfire devouring everything in its path, firefighters put down their hoses, wish everyone good luck and head for the picket lines. Outlandish? Outrageous? Irresponsible? All of the above. But it’s effectively what happened Monday at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, where more than 700 nursing assistants, respiratory therapists, dieticians, housekeepers and other members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers walked off the job for a five-day strike during the worst pandemic in more than a century.

These are front-line workers at the region’s only trauma center. They assist doctors and nurses and provide vital services for patients, including patients suffering from COVID-19.

Sonoma County, like the rest of the state, is experiencing a surge in infections. With intensive care units in some hospitals nearing capacity, some coronavirus patients are being transferred to medical centers hundreds of miles from home. On Monday the U.S. Air Force dispatched doctors, nurses and other health care workers to California to help fight the virus. At Memorial Hospital, meanwhile, hundreds of health care workers stood down. Thumbs down.

You can send a letters to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Please read our commenting policy
  • No profanity, abuse, racism, hate speech or personal attacks on others.
  • No spam or off-topic posts. Keep the conversation to the theme of the article.
  • No disinformation about current events. Claims of "Fake News" will be delayed for moderation
  • No name calling. "Orange Menace", "Libtards", etc. are not respectful.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine