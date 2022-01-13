Thumbs Up: A better approach to crisis care

Thumbs up for Santa Rosa’s newly inaugurated response team for mental health emergencies. Tuesday was the ribbon cutting for the city’s inRESPONSE team, which will take over some calls that previously were handled by police. The team includes a licensed mental health technician, a paramedic and a homeless services specialist. Santa Rosa police estimate that the team will eventually handle up to 5,000 calls a year for situations including behavioral health issues, suicide threats, intoxication and welfare checks, freeing police officers to handle other calls. Sonoma County created a mental health response team several years ago, and several local cities are now starting their own programs. Some of the funding comes from a quarter-cent sales tax for mental health approved by local voters in 2020.

