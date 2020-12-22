Thumbs up: A commemorative stamp for Lynn Woolsey
Lynn Woolsey, then a Petaluma city councilwoman, was elected to the House of Representatives in 1992, an election dubbed the Year of the Woman. She went on to represent the North Bay in Congress for two decades, winning reelection 10 times, usually by landslide margins. As this year, the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States, draws to a close, her successor in the House, Rep. Jared Huffman, is introducing legislation to rename the historic post office in downtown Petaluma after Woolsey.
“Lynn Woolsey is remembered in Congress and around the North Bay as a passionate and outspoken leader in the fight to make a more perfect world,” Huffman, D-San Rafael, said in a statement announcing his legislation. “Lynn was part of the beginning of a historic wave of female leadership at the federal level, and throughout her two decades in Congress she chipped away at the glass ceiling and paved a path that so many women would follow.”
Woolsey kept her Petaluma home throughout her tenure in Washington, and she could soon live within walking distance of a post office commemorating her career. Thumbs up.
