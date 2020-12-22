Subscribe

Thumbs up: A commemorative stamp for Lynn Woolsey

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
December 22, 2020, 12:06AM

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Lynn Woolsey, then a Petaluma city councilwoman, was elected to the House of Representatives in 1992, an election dubbed the Year of the Woman. She went on to represent the North Bay in Congress for two decades, winning reelection 10 times, usually by landslide margins. As this year, the 100th anniversary of women’s suffrage in the United States, draws to a close, her successor in the House, Rep. Jared Huffman, is introducing legislation to rename the historic post office in downtown Petaluma after Woolsey.

“Lynn Woolsey is remembered in Congress and around the North Bay as a passionate and outspoken leader in the fight to make a more perfect world,” Huffman, D-San Rafael, said in a statement announcing his legislation. “Lynn was part of the beginning of a historic wave of female leadership at the federal level, and throughout her two decades in Congress she chipped away at the glass ceiling and paved a path that so many women would follow.”

Woolsey kept her Petaluma home throughout her tenure in Washington, and she could soon live within walking distance of a post office commemorating her career. Thumbs up.

The Petaluma Post office at Fourth and D street was designed by James Wetmore, architect for the U.S. Treasury Department in 1932. (Sonoma County Library)
The Petaluma Post office at Fourth and D street was designed by James Wetmore, architect for the U.S. Treasury Department in 1932. (Sonoma County Library)

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine