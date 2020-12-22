Thumbs up: A cure for surprise medical bills

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Tucked into the coronavirus relief bill that was headed for final approval in Congress on Monday night is long overdue protection from another kind of bill: surprise medical charges. These are bills that turn up when a patient is treated by an out-of-network provider — such as an emergency room doctor who isn’t covered by someone’s health plan yet nonetheless works in a hospital that is covered by the plan. The emergency room scenario is especially common, the New York Times reported, with private equity firms buying emergency practice groups and moving them outside insurance networks to facilitate high rates. Kaiser Health News told the story of a patient who was billed almost $109,000 on top of what his insurer paid for a four-day hospital stay in Austin, Texas.

California residents have been protected from the worst surprise billing practices since 2017 under a state sponsored by Assemblyman Jim Wood, D-Santa Rosa. Doctors and hospitals were unable to block the California law. Their opposition came up short in Congress, too. So beginning in 2022, patients across the country should benefit from protections similar to those already enjoyed in California. Thumbs up.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.