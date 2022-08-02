Thumbs up: A milestone deal on tiger salamanders

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

It was two decades in the making, but a “safe harbor” agreement between Sonoma County wine and farming trade groups and federal wildlife regulators is a big milestone in the saga of the California tiger salamander. In 2003, the seldom-seen creature, which spends much of its life below ground, was placed on the federal endangered species list. Parts of Sonoma County were identified as critical habitat, requiring costly studies and special permits for farming and many other activities. The safe harbor agreement will eliminate some of those obstacles by allowing landowners to enroll in a program to protect salamander habitat in return for assurance from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that vineyard activities can continue without additional permits. In short, growers and salamanders can finally live in peace. Thumbs up.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.