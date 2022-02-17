Thumbs up: A post office for the Pasta King

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Here’s a sign we’re looking forward to seeing: The Arturo L. Ibleto Post Office. Ibleto, who died at age 94 in November 2020, was Sonoma County’s Pasta King. A resistance fighter from Italy who settled in Sonoma County after World War II, Ibleto became a business and philanthropic success in his adopted home. He dished up plates of penne, spaghetti and polenta at the Sonoma County Fair and countless public events, routinely donating his time, skills and food to help raise money for charitable, educational and civic causes. At the urging of the Cotati City Council, Rep. Mike Thompson introduced legislation to put Ibleto’s name on the local post office. The bill passed out of the House last week and heads next to the Senate. Here’ hoping for quick concurrence in a well-deserved honor. Thumbs up.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.