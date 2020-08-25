Thumbs up: A seat at the redistricting table

Pedro Toledo, the chief administrative officer for the Petaluma Health Center, was appointed to the state’s independent redistricting commission.

Thumbs up for Pedro Toledo, who will help shape California’s legislative and congressional district boundaries for the next 10 years. That job used to belong to incumbent lawmakers, who typically used it to reward friends and punish opponents. In 2008, voters created an independent commission to draw new legislative boundaries after each census, as is required by federal law. Two years later, voters expanded its authority to include congressional districts. The initial panel drew the lines that have been in effect since 2012.

Toledo, the chief administrative officer of the Petaluma Health Center and a former president of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Sonoma County, is one of 14 members of a newly appointed commission charged with updating legislative and congressional maps in time for the 2022 election, based on the results of this year’s census. They have about one year to complete their work.

By state law, the commission must include five Democrats, five Republicans and four independents. Toledo is one of the independents. There is no legal requirement for ethnic and racial diversity on the commission, an issue that deserves scrutiny before reapportionment comes up again in 10 years. “What’s important is that all of us represent the state of California,” Toledo said. Indeed.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.