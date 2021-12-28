Thumbs up: An easier way to call for help

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Everyone has heard this phrase: If you need emergency assistance, dial 911. That three-digit number for police, fire and emergency medical services has been the U.S. standard for half a century. Beginning on July 16, there will be a new emergency number providing help for anyone contemplating suicide: 988. Suicide was the 10th leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2019, and second for individuals 10-34 years old, according to the most recently published figures from the Centers on Disease Control and Prevention. That was before the pandemic, which has added to stress, isolation and depression.

A short number is easier to remember than a 10-digit number, which is increasingly required even for local calls. All phone service providers, including voice over internet services, will be required to direct 988 calls to the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. (Until July 16, call 1-800-273-8255 for help.) Once the system is up and running, some authorities hope it can become an alternative to 911 for mental and behavioral health emergencies. If those calls can be handled by trained counselors, it would free police to focus on other emergencies. Thumbs up.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.