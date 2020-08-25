Thumbs up: California’s creative emissions fix

Thumbs up to the California Air Resources Board and five automakers for finding a creative solution to a dispute with the Trump administration over emissions rules. With the administration seeking to rescind California’s long-standing authority to regulate air pollution from motor vehicles, the manufacturers and the air board opted for a binding agreement beyond the scope of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

“This is not a regulation, but a contract,” Mary Nichols, the air board’s chairwoman, told the Los Angeles Times. “We’re carefully avoiding anything that would trigger going back to EPA for approval, particularly in the current context of who’s running EPA. We’re avoiding getting dragged into litigation about our authority, but both we and the companies consider this to be an enforceable agreement.”

The companies are Ford, Honda, BMW, Volkswagen and Volvo. Together, they account for 30% of auto sales in the United States. The agreement requires the carmakers to increase their average fuel efficiency from about 38 miles per gallon now to 51 mpg by 2026 — far higher than the Trump administration’s requirement. Thirteen states that follow California’s standards have agreed to enforce the agreement.

You can send a letter to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.