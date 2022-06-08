Thumbs up: Celebrating the Class of 2022

A hearty thumbs up for the Class of 2022 — and for a school year without interruptions. Graduation ceremonies for Sonoma County high school seniors got started this past weekend in Geyserville, Windsor, Santa Rosa, Rohnert Park and Sebastopol and continue this weekend in Petaluma. In addition to the usual demands of high school, this year’s seniors endured fires, floods and evacuations as well as a year of distance learning brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. These students were challenged in ways that don’t show up on exams, and they earned high marks for grit and determination, adaptability and personal responsibility. That goes double for the one and only graduating class of West County High School, whose students proved better able than many of their elders to handle the consolidation of Analy and El Molino high schools. The Sebastopol school’s name will revert to Analy next year, but West County’s Class of ’22 distinguished itself as one of a kind.

