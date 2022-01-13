Thumbs Up: Coast residents to the rescue
Think new cars are expensive? For a real case of sticker shock, try buying and outfitting an ambulance. For the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District, the price tag for replacing an aging ambulance with a lot of miles and a growing list of mechanical problems came to almost $300,000. That wasn’t in the budget for the cash-strapped fire district, which has been waiting for the Board of Supervisors to check off on a proposed consolidation with the Sonoma County Fire District. But the new ambulance is on order and being assembled, thanks in large part to the generosity of about a dozen coastal residents, organizations and businesses who donated sums ranging from $1,000 to $100,000. Thumbs up.
