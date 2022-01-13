Thumbs Up: Coast residents to the rescue

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Think new cars are expensive? For a real case of sticker shock, try buying and outfitting an ambulance. For the Bodega Bay Fire Protection District, the price tag for replacing an aging ambulance with a lot of miles and a growing list of mechanical problems came to almost $300,000. That wasn’t in the budget for the cash-strapped fire district, which has been waiting for the Board of Supervisors to check off on a proposed consolidation with the Sonoma County Fire District. But the new ambulance is on order and being assembled, thanks in large part to the generosity of about a dozen coastal residents, organizations and businesses who donated sums ranging from $1,000 to $100,000. Thumbs up.

