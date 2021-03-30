Thumbs up: Coming out of hibernation

The swallows return to San Juan Capistrano. Cherry trees burst into bloom in the nation’s capital. A new baseball season begins. These are perennial signs of spring. This year, as we move closer to the end of the coronavirus pandemic, spring arrives with some additional markers. On Wednesday, movie theaters reopen in Sonoma County after a yearlong hiatus. There will be fans instead of cardboard cutouts in the seats when the Oakland Athletics play their home opener on Thursday. Within a few days, Sonoma County could jump into the next tier on the state’s reopening scale, loosening restrictions even further. And by mid-April, everyone 16 and older will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination. This has been a long year, and an end to all the restrictions will be welcome when that milestone arrives. Until then, wear a mask, keep a safe distance, get vaccinated — and enjoy a slow but steady return to normal. Thumbs up.

