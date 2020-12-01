Thumbs up: Courts thwart Trump’s legal strategy

The clock is running out on President Donald Trump’s post-election legal challenges. So far, Trump and his unorthodox legal team have supplied a wealth of material for late-night comics, with flights of conspiratorial fancy and a news conference in an out-of-the-way flower shop that shares the name of a downtown Philadelphia hotel. They would have Americans believe that everything about the 2020 election was illegitimate — everything except votes cast in the states carried by Trump.

Some people justifiably fear that these scorched-earth legal tactics will undermine public faith in the electoral process and encourage future candidates to try to overturn election results. Fortunately, the president and his lawyers have been getting laughed out of court, with one of the sharpest rebukes delivered by a judge appointed by Trump.

Stephanos Bibas, a Trump appointee on the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, joined by two other judges appointed by Republican presidents, spoke up for the integrity of theU.S. electoral system in a decision upholding Pennsylvania’s election results: “Voters, not lawyers, choose the President. Ballots, not briefs, decide elections.” Thumbs up.

