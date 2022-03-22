Thumbs up: Cutting fares is a smart move

SMART is working to rebuild two vital numbers — ridership and public support. Eddy Cumins, the North Bay rail agency’s new general manager, recognizes the need to bring ridership back to pre-COVID levels of about 70,000 passengers a month. That should help restore public confidence in commuter rail. Remember, the quarter-cent sales tax for SMART passed with 69.8% of the vote in Sonoma and Marin counties in 2008. A renewal measure in March 2020 got 53.6% — less than the two-thirds required for approval, but still a respectable majority after a multimillion-dollar opposition campaign. Cumins, who joined SMART last year, doesn’t shy away from critics. If they haven’t ridden the train, he hands them a pass for a free ride. With gas over $5 a gallon, this is a good time to try transit. SMART’s board just made it easier by extending a 40% reduction in fares at least through August. Thumbs up.

