Thumbs up: Cutting fireworks out of fire season

It’s only June, but California already is on alert after brush fires destroyed 20 homes in Orange County and scorched hundreds of acres in Napa County. There’s plenty of fuel after another dry winter, and firefighters are worried that it could be another busy fire season. “I’m not trying to scare the community,” Santa Rosa’s assistant fire marshal, Paul Lowenthal, said recently. “But I want people to understand it’s not just the red flag warnings we’re worried about this year. We’re worried about the typical afternoon breeze.” For many years, fireworks have been a common cause of early summer fires. After Rohnert Park voters upheld a ban on personal fireworks last year, they are outlawed in eight of nine Sonoma County cities as well as unincorporated areas. A November ballot measure in Cloverdale could make it a clean sweep. With persistent droughts and climate change, they’re no longer worth the risk. To further reduce the risk, Rohnert Park is offering people an opportunity to turn in any fireworks they still have on June 18 at the city property on State Farm Drive. Thumbs up.

