Thumbs up: Keeping county roads clean and tidy

Sonoma County has a laudable tradition of volunteers helping to keep things tidy. Hundreds of people turn out for the California Coastal Commission’s annual cleanup day, combing beaches and other waterways for litter and discarded items. It isn’t unusual to encounter people picking up trash along the trails while walking in local parks. Organizations and individual have adopted segments of Highway 101 and Highway 12, and now the county has its own Adopt a Road program, relaunched this year after a trial run in 2019.

Participants must take on at least 2 miles of road — or a mile in each direction — and remove litter at least twice a year, with a minimum commitment of three years, Staff Writer Mary Callahan reported. Eighteen individuals and organizations have signed up so far. “We live in a great community,” said vineyard owner John Balletto, one of the volunteers taking care of a stretch of Occidental Road. “If we all pitch in a little bit, we can keep the roads really clean.” Thumbs up.

