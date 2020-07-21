Thumbs up: Keeping lines open in an emergency

California’s wildfires and preemptive power shutdowns exposed a dangerous flaw in the state’s emergency communication system. Cellular communication towers died leaving people without phone service when they needed it most. Fewer than 40% of American households have hard-wired telephones, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and in California, 80% of 911 calls come from cellphones. So reliable service isn’t just a convenience, it’s crgucial during emergencies.

Some residents didn’t receive official evacuation alerts during recent wildfires because power was out and cell towers didn’t have backup batteries. At one point during the Kincade fire last year, a quarter of the cellphone towers in Sonoma County were offline, according to the Federal Communications Commission. Similar failures were reported during public safety power outages.

On Thursday, acting over industry objections, the California Public Utilities Commission ordered cellphone providers to equip their towers with 72 hours of backup power. They have one year to finish the work. We’d feel better if it was finished sooner, but the clock is running. Californians pay a lot for cell service. It ought to be available in an emergency. Thumbs up.

You can send a letters to the editor at letters@pressdemocrat.com.