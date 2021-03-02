Subscribe

Thumbs up: Letting a little sunshine in

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
March 2, 2021, 12:12AM

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Sonoma County supervisors convene almost every Tuesday at 8:30 a.m. Here’s something almost as predictable as their meeting schedule: complaints that the controversy du jour got decided without adequate public notice. All too often, people who wanted to address the board say they didn’t know the topic, whatever it may be, was coming up for consideration until it was too late.

The board’s agenda typically comes out on Friday, often in the late afternoon, which meets the 72-hour advance notice requirement of the state’s open-meeting law. But there’s a reason that public agencies and private businesses choose a Friday afternoon dump for bad news: people in a hurry to finish the week are more likely to overlook it. We doubt that’s the intention of posting an agenda on Friday, but it can be the result.

The obvious solution — an advance calendar appended to the board’s weekly agenda, similar to the one published by the Santa Rosa City Council — is now in place, with tentative dates for an array of subjects running through the rest of the year. Thumbs up.

