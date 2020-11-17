Thumbs up: Mail balloting was a success

Thumbs up for mail-in voting. Before putting the 2020 election in the rearview mirror — OK, it looks as if that won’t be happening any time soon — let’s take note that Sonoma County’s installation of a new election management system and the switch to mailing ballots to all active voters coincided with a near-record turnout and an unusually swift delivery of results and updates.

California already was encouraging counties to mail ballots to all voters before it was mandated in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The local results were impressive. Sonoma County mailed a little more than 300,000 ballots, and about 90% of them were returned, approaching the county turnout record of 93% set in the 2008 election.

The initial results, released 12 minutes after the polls closed on Election Day, included almost two-thirds of the vote — enough to determine the outcome of most of the local offices and measures on the ballot. With two subsequent updates, about 90% of the ballots have been counted, and only a few contests remain undecided.

Eighteen counties already had switched before this year. Here’s hoping that mail voting is here to stay in Sonoma County.

