Thumbs up: National Guard battles hunger

Thumbs up for the California National Guard, which has stepped in to help out at food banks across the state during the coronavirus pandemic. Long lines have formed for food in California and across the country with millions of people out of work and worried about feeding their families. Demand doubled in 2020 at the Redwood Empire Food Bank, which distributes food in six North Coast counties. An Associated Press analysis of the Feeding America network found a 60% increase in the number of people seekign help during the pandemic, with 4 in 10 being first-time users.

Food banks rely on volunteers, many of whom are older, making them especially susceptible to the virus. After issuing his first stay-home order in the spring, Gov. Gavin Newsom deployed the National Guard to fill in for the regular volunteers. Help is still needed nine months later, and Assemblyman Marc Levine, D-San Rafael, drafted a letter, signed by 22 fellow lawmakers, urging a one-year extension.

The program was funded by Washington and has been extended through March, with the state now kicking in 25% of the cost. Beyond March 31, National Guard assistance is dependent on availability of funding, according to a reply received Monday by Levine. If federal funding isn’t available, Newsom and lawmakers should commit state money to ensuring that people get fed.

