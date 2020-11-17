Thumbs up: Rancho’s lesson in COVID learning

Thumbs up for Rancho Cotate High School. While distance learning has produced an alarming spike in failing grades at schools in Sonoma County and around the country, students at Rohnert Park’s largest high school are thriving. While some schools are reporting double the usual number of failing grades, the number of failing grades at Rancho Cotate has dropped 13% in the first quarter of the school year.

What’s the secret? It might be a schedule overhaul. Students at Rancho Cotate are taking three classes at a time, instead of the usual six, completing a year’s worth of instruction each semester. Teachers, meanwhile, are working with 75 students each, instead of the usual 150. And classes meet — virtually, of course — five days a week, instead of every other day.

“I would argue that is why we have not only not seen skyrocketing rates (of failing grades) but also a little bit of a decline, (because) we are seeing our kids every single day,” Principal Louis Ganzler told Staff Writer Kerry Benefield.

Other schools are starting to look at the Rancho model as a possible antidote for one of COVID’s troubling side effects.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.