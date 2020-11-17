Subscribe

Thumbs up: Rancho’s lesson in COVID learning

THE EDITORIAL BOARD
November 17, 2020, 12:06AM

Thumbs up for Rancho Cotate High School. While distance learning has produced an alarming spike in failing grades at schools in Sonoma County and around the country, students at Rohnert Park’s largest high school are thriving. While some schools are reporting double the usual number of failing grades, the number of failing grades at Rancho Cotate has dropped 13% in the first quarter of the school year.

What’s the secret? It might be a schedule overhaul. Students at Rancho Cotate are taking three classes at a time, instead of the usual six, completing a year’s worth of instruction each semester. Teachers, meanwhile, are working with 75 students each, instead of the usual 150. And classes meet — virtually, of course — five days a week, instead of every other day.

“I would argue that is why we have not only not seen skyrocketing rates (of failing grades) but also a little bit of a decline, (because) we are seeing our kids every single day,” Principal Louis Ganzler told Staff Writer Kerry Benefield.

Other schools are starting to look at the Rancho model as a possible antidote for one of COVID’s troubling side effects.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine