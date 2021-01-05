Thumbs up: Retiring Confederate generals

There were 67 new members of the House and Senate when the 117th Congress convened on Sunday — and one new denizen of Statuary Hall. A statue of Virginia civil rights activist Barbara Johns has taken the place of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee in the U.S. Capitol. Johns organized a student strike to protest unequal conditions in Virginia schools six years prior to the U.S. Supreme Court’s landmark desegregation ruling, Brown v. Board of Education. Lee fought to defend slavery.

Lee’s statue was moved to a museum, where it can be the subject of history lessons rather than glorification. As one of its final acts, the 116th Congress overturned a presidential veto of a defense-spending bill that Donald Trump opposed, in part, because of a provision directing the Army to rename 10 installations named after Confederate officers. They may be part of American history, But we like bases named for officers loyal to the United States. Thumbs up.

