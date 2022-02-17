Thumbs up: Riders find their way back SMART

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

SMART, which slashed service in the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, is reporting slow but steady recovery. Monthly ridership rebounded to 42% of the pre-pandemic average by the end of 2021, the North Bay Business Journal reported. In January 2020, the last month before the pandemic, SMART carried 71,900 passengers. Ridership cratered to just 5,000 in April 2020, the first full month of the lockdown and stayed low for the next year. SMART started adding back trains and days of service in May 2021 — and wisely reduced fares to as low as $1.50 for a one-way trip. The result: monthly ridership ranged from 24,000 to 27,900 over the first six months of the fiscal year that started on July 1, before dipping slightly during January’s omicron surge, when county health officials once again urged people to stay home. SMART still has a lot of catching up to do, but the trend line is beginning to point in the right direction. Thumbs up.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.