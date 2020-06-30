Thumbs up: Roberts votes for abortion rights

Thumbs up for Chief Justice John Roberts, who sided with the Supreme Court’s four liberal justices on Monday to uphold abortion rights. Roberts delivered the decisive vote in a 5-4 decision to overturn a Louisiana law requiring that doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals. The law was intended to create a regulatory hurdle that would force doctors and clinics to close.

Make no mistake, Roberts isn’t a convert to the pro-choice movement. His concurring opinion made clear that he’s willing to allow restrictions that don’t pose an undue burden, a standard likely to be tested in future cases. Just as clearly, the chief justice doesn’t want his court — the Roberts court — to go into the history books for ending a half-century of abortion rights in the United States. Roberts relied on stare decisis, the legal principle that precedent should be respected.

In 2016, before President Donald Trump appointed two conservative justices, shifting political control of the court, the justices overturned a Texas law that imposed essentially the same restrictions as the Louisiana law. Roberts voted to uphold the Texas law four years, but he cited the court’s contrary ruling in casting his vote against Louisiana’s law.

