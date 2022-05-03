Thumbs up: Santa Rosa police chief calls it a career

Thumbs up and happy trails for Ray Navarro, who stepped down Monday after a 30-year career at the Santa Rosa Police Department, capped by three eventful years as chief of police. Navarro may be best remembered for taking a knee with demonstrators in Old Courthouse Square following the death of George Floyd, who was killed by police in Minneapolis in 2020. With that gesture of solidarity, Navarro helped restore calm during a volatile week that saw clashes between police and protesters, in Santa Rosa as well as a cross the country. He kept on working to bolster relations between local police and the community they serve, revising the department’s use of force policy, establishing a “chief’s ambassador team” and endorsing the newly created InResponse team for nonviolent mental health, substance abuse and homelessness-related calls. It can be a thankless job, and there’s always more to be done. Here’s to Navarro, who took over a good department and made it better.

