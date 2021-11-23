Thumbs up: Santa Rosa veterans memorial, restored

Thumbs up for a group of local veterans who volunteered for one more patriotic mission: restoring the monument to Sonoma County’s casualties of war. The memorial, at the corner of Santa Rosa and Sonoma avenues, features a semicircle of granite columns, a centered shorter granite pedestal topped by a folded, bronze American flag, and medallions representing the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and Merchant Marine.

The monument, designed by local sculptor Mario Uribe and dedicated in 2008, is more than a venue for Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies. It’s a solemn tribute to Sonoma County vets who gave their lives for the nation. They died in seven wars, ranging from the Philippines-American War in 1899 to the war in Afghanistan, which ended this year. Their names — there are 447 — are etched into the columns.

A group of eight local veterans raised about $200,000 to erect the monument, which was gifted to the city of Santa Rosa. In recent years, the memorial started looking rundown. The city is short of maintenance workers, and an irrigation line for the site wasn’t working, leaving the landscaping without water. Four members of the original committee — Ross Liscum, Keith Christopherson, Barrie Graham and Vic Trione — raised another $36,000 for a restoration project that was completed in time for Veterans Day. They also have pledged to keep up with maintenance of the monument on a monthly basis. Mission accomplished.

