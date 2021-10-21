Thumbs up: Santa Rosa’s Hall of Fame artist

Thumbs up for the newest members of the California Hall of Fame. This year’s class, introduced last week by Gov. Gavin Newsom and first partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, includes a renowned artist with ties to Sonoma County. Sculptor Ruth Asawa is probably best known for some of her works in San Francisco, including the mermaid fountain in Ghiradelli Square, the waterfront Aurora fountain and a collection at the de Young Museum.

Asawa also created four bas-relief friezes depicting history and life in Sonoma County — the Bear Flag revolt of 1846, basket-weaving Native Americans, Luther Burbank, the Buena Vista Winery, the Pacific Ocean teeming with sea life — and even a hidden character from “Peanuts.” The panels graced a fountain in Old Courthouse Square for three decades. The concrete panels were removed during the reunification project five years ago. Plans are in place for a new fountain featuring Asawa’s artwork, which is expected to be cast in bronze as she originally envisioned. A hall of fame effort all around.

