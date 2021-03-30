Thumbs up: Saying farewell to foam containers

Thumbs up for the Sonoma City Council, which is poised to strengthen a local ordinance that restricts the use of non-recyclable food containers. The city, which already prohibits the use of polystyrene containers at events on rented city property, is set to vote on April 5 to extend the rules to restaurants and other food-service businesses. Sonoma would be the sixth local jurisdiction to act on a ban requested by the county’s waste management agency — for good reason. Polystyrene, like nuclear waste, is a leftover that won’t go away. Bury it in the dump, and it won’t break down for hundreds of years. Toss it in the water, and watch it float. Burn it, and release dangerous toxins in the air. Many restaurants and food businesses already switched to greener takeout containers. Making that a clean sweep fits Sonoma County’s strong conservation ethic.

