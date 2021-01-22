Thumbs up: Taking questions at the White House

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

The daily press briefing is back. A staple at the White House for decades, the briefing — and much of the other routine interaction between reporters and the president’s spokespeople — disappeared during the Trump administration. Jennifer Psaki, the press secretary for President Joe Biden, held her first briefing on Wednesday afternoon, just hours after her boss took the oath of office.

Psaki didn’t make any pronouncements about record crowds for Biden’s inauguration or introduce any new phrases to compete with “alternative facts.” She did promise that the briefing, an opportunity for reporters to ask questions (and sometimes engage in a little showboating for the TV cameras), will once again be part of the daily routine at the White House. And, on Thursday, she was back to answer more questions.

The press briefing isn’t the only thing Biden is bringing back. The public will again have access to White House visitor logs, which were regularly released during the Obama administration but kept secret by the Trump White House. The logs offer a window into which lobbyists and donors have access to the president and his top advisers. Thumbs up for restoring some transparency in the White House.

