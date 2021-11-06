Thumbs up: Thanks for the memories, Buster

Thumbs up for Buster Posey. The San Francisco Giants catcher, an all-star on and off the baseball field, announced his retirement this week after 12 big league seasons and three World Series championships. He quickly became the face of the franchise in every respect. Off the field, Posey and his wife, Kristen, have raised $5.5 million for pediatric cancer research through the BP28 foundation they established after a 2014 visit to George Mark Children’s House, a pediatric palliative care center in San Leandro.

Posey is just 34 and coming off one of his best seasons, so some fans may be surprised by his announcement. But catcher is a physically punishing position, and Posey cited the physical grind as well as his desire to spend more time with his family as reasons for stepping away from the game now.

Here a couple of easy predictions: Posey’s No. 28 will be retired by the Giants, and a Buster Posey statue will join the bronze likenesses of Willie Mays, Juan Marichal, Willie McCovey and Orlando Cepeda outside Oracle Park. He also deserves to join them in Coopertown at the Baseball Hall of Fame.

