Thumbs Up: The North Bay’s national champion

Editorials represent the views of The Press Democrat editorial board and The Press Democrat as an institution. The editorial board and the newsroom operate separately and independently of one another.

Thumbs up to Brock Bowers, a Napa High School alum and college football champion. Bowers, a freshman tight end at the University of Georgia, caught four passes and scored a key touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 33-18 victory of the University of Alabama in the NCAA title game Monday in Indianapolis. He completed high school early but returned home in June to graduate with his classmates. In his first season, Bowers made a name for himself as one of the top players in the country. An Associated Press profile described him as “too big to be covered by the fast guys and too fast to be covered by the big guys.” A tip of the hat to Bowers and his teammates.

You can send letters to the editor to letters@pressdemocrat.com.