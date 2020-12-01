Thumbs up: Vaccines and the promise of ‘normal’

There’s been almost nothing but bad news about the coronavirus lately — an alarming spike in new infections, curfews and closures, record hospitalizations and, now, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s warning that California hospitals could run out of intensive care unit space by Christmas. Against that backdrop, optimistic reports about availability of COVID-19 vaccines are more welcome than ever.

On Monday, Moderna joined Pfizer in applying for emergency Food and Drug Administration authorization to begin distributing vaccines. Both vaccines were better than 90% effective in trials. About 40 million doses — enough to vaccinate 20 million people — could be available by the end of the month, with the first shots expected to be reserved for health care workers, other essential employees and nursing home residents.

Heading into 2021, vaccines should become more widely available. “That is going to be critical to help us,” Dr. Moncef Slaoui, the chief adviser to the government’s vaccine program, told CNN last week. “Most people need to be immunized before we can go back to a normal life.” That could come, he said, as early as mid-2021. And that would be good news indeed. Thumbs up.

