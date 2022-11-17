Slow down

EDITOR: I had a conversation with a tree the other day. Whether or not you choose to believe me, the trees have a message for us: they want us to slow down. At the pace we are moving, they cannot adapt.

We can start by driving the speed limit instead of exceeding it. Use the cruise control – you’ll be making a statement. We can do this.

But this goes deeper than how we drive our cars (and how much we drive them). A cluttered, speeded-up mind is no friend to the environment, either. As a local church leader suggests, “Practicing throwing on the brakes can be accomplished by developing the habit of … mindfully doing one thing at a time.”

It also works to rein in desires. I can speak to this personally: mail order can be addictive, but confining shopping to our locale puts the brakes on those Amazon trucks and whatever other conveyance may be involved. It has a bonus: “Limitations keep us sharp and give us a sense of fellow-feeling” (from Conservation Psychology).

Join in, slow down please. The trees and other growing beings (hint, hint) will hug you back.

ILKA JERABEK

Santa Rosa

Republic and democracy

EDITOR: Harriet Hageman, a Republican member-elect to the House of Representatives from Wyoming, said: “Wyoming doesn’t want a democracy, we want a republic.” Did Hageman mean a republic is a government run by Republicans and a democracy is a government run by democrats?

A civics book says we are both a republic and a democracy. First, we are a republic because our founders declared we would not be ruled by a monarch or a dictator. The power to elect a president and representatives resides in the people.

Second, we are a democracy as established by our Constitution. It is a form of government where only the people have the power to elect a president and representatives to conduct the business of government.

An attack on democracy is an attack on the republic, as exemplified by the former president’s attack on Congress. If successful, this attack would have toppled our republic. Our constitutional democracy would also have been broken as power would no longer be vested in the voters but in the hands of one person or persons.

Let our schools teach more civics and history so we understand we are both a republic and a democracy and tearing down either destroys both.

BILL KUZIARA

Sebastopol

Of cars and cows

EDITOR: Scott McMorrow suggests that “we should consider an outright ban on the sale of gasoline for vehicles” (“Climate action needed,” Letters, Nov. 8). First off, that is unlikely to happen. Second, the error is thinking that global warming is mostly caused by the exhaust from our cars. That is incorrect.

Yes, there is too much carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, as well as methane, black carbon and nitrous oxide. However, methane has a global warming potential that dwarfs that of carbon dioxide and causes more warming than any other greenhouse gas. Where did it come from? From the over 25 billion livestock in the world belching methane gas and producing waste that generates even more methane along with nitrous oxide.

Therefore, it should be obvious that reducing methane in the atmosphere will have far more impact on the climate than a similar degree of reduction of carbon dioxide.

We can easily do our part against global warming by ditching meat and dairy and switching to a plant-based diet. Google “plant-based recipes.” I’m sure you’ll find delicious recipes to try. So, join me and make the switch: It’s easy. It’s good for you and good for the planet.

PAUL MARIO SCONFIENZA

Santa Rosa

School resource officers

EDITOR: In an effort to appear concerned about school safety, one dubious notion popular among republicans is that “resource officers” will prevent school shootings. This is simply more campaign nonsense.

First, with nearly 100,000 public schools in the country, the cost would be astronomical. At least 100,000 new officers would need to be vetted, hired, and trained. Salaries of $60,000 plus benefits, uniforms, body armor, bells, whistles and shiny new weapons?

A bureaucratic program of this size — requiring its own staff, budget and office buildings in every state — would cost taxpayers billions of dollars annually.

While lucrative for gun manufacturers and their affiliates, this massive Band-aid would also be ripe for corruption and cronyism.

All this from a party that abhors government spending, opposes school lunch programs, opposes day care and is against universal pre-school?

Not likely.

Furthermore, a 2021 Brown University study collected national data from 2014-2018 and shows resources officers have decreased the number of fights and physical attacks in schools. However, the study found no evidence they helped decrease the number of school shootings.

Public schools need a lot of things, but armed guards patrolling the hallways is not one of them.

PATRICK CORCORAN

Occidental

