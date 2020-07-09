Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

On a crash course

EDITOR: So where is America six months into a pandemic?

We are a slow moving train wreck without an engineer, speeding up and soon to go off the tracks, further deepening the chaos of 50 states going in all directions.

We are a ship without a captain that will soon hit the rocks of reality, and many good people will be lost.

We are a tractor-trailer without a driver, the brakes have failed, and we’re going downhill fast.

We are a bicycle without a steering wheel, and we’re about to leave the road.

We are jumbo jets without pilots, full of family and friends, and about to crash into the heart of America.

We are a country being burned by the wildfires of COVID-19 while the fire chief sits in his White House still saying there is no crisis and everything is tremendously beautiful.

We desperately need a real leader to steer this sad ship of chaos to a safe harbor before the “real” second wave washes over us later this year.

TOM MEYSKENS

Sebastopol

Electric mail delivery

EDITOR: I applaud Rep. Jared Huffman for introducing a bill to convert the U.S. Postal Service fleet to primarily electric vehicles (“Advocating postal fleet overhaul,” June 29).

I think that goal could be accomplished more swiftly and less expensively if mail routes were divided into three segments so each neighborhood had mail delivery every third day, i.e., Monday and Thursday, Tuesday and Friday, or Wednesday and Saturday.

The Postal Service would need only a third as many vehicles, and until all electricity is generated without fossil fuels, even electric vehicles aren’t pollution free. Amazon is also converting to electric vehicle delivery, and it could offer the same.

If you still need to get something the very next day, there's express mail, and you pick up Amazon parcels at its subsidiary, Whole Foods. I, for one, am ready to replace Amazon Prime with Amazon Green.

JONATHAN McCLELLAND

Santa Rosa

Laughing out loud

EDITOR: I would like to thank Robert D. Shoptaw for penning a marvelous satire (“Truman for our times, Letters, Saturday). Seriously, I can’t stop laughing. At first, he had me going, but when I got to the part about how Donald Trump has excelled in problem-solving regarding the coronavirus pandemic, I knew I was in the hands of a master of satire. I hope he keeps them coming. We can all use a laugh during these dark times.

NANCY J. FLOM

Petaluma

The control tower

EDITOR: I have been thinking a lot about why people are failing to trust and follow the science. If you are piloting a plane and the tower comes on and tells you to change course immediately, you don’t ask for proof, you don’t complain about a lack of transparency, you do what you are told and trust there is a damn good reason.

When Cal Fire told us to evacuate a year ago, we went without demanding proof. Windsor was saved because we left and firefighters could focus on the fire and not evacuating people. We found out later that, if the fire had jumped the freeway, it would have had a straight shot to the coast via the treetops.

So now Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Sundari Mase tell us to hunker down, and we complain about a lack of transparency and say wearing a mask if an infringement of our personal liberty.

C’mon, folks, they know more than we do. We are the pilots; a lot of lives depend on what we do. Fauci and Mase are the control tower; they have the data and can understand it better than we can.

JANE SHELLY

Bodega Bay

Coronairus testing

EDITOR: About 11% of the Sonoma County has been tested for COVID-19 so far. To get a comprehensive accounting of who has the virus, I suggest that the Health Department make testing mandatory and:

Publish in newspapers and posters (in at least three languages) places where people can test free, the hours open and whether an appointment is needed.

Place testing centers near grocery stores or pharmacies with large parking lots for easy access.

Make initial testing mandatory within a week for all Sonoma County residents and visitors.

Place a green waterproof wristband with testing date on the wrist of people who test negative.

Test weekly all employees at senior assisted-living facilities and homes, unless they live there.

Test employees of jails weekly, and new residents immediately.

Mandatory testing will give the county a wider picture of who is carrying the virus, with or without symptoms. Families, friends and students can test before they gather. It’s not a perfect solution, but it will reduce the spread of the virus and medical costs and save many lives.

ELIZABETH A. OLSEN

Santa Rosa

