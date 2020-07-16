Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Questions not asked

EDITOR: I am in favor of whatever measures are necessary to protect our children and teachers, but Saturday's editorial revealed local media’s frustrating reluctance to discuss the dire social and economic implications of school closures (“Back to school plans still in flux”).

In an otherwise thoughtful summary, the framing of this issue fit a puzzling trend: near total unwillingness to ask the difficult yet pertinent questions regarding class division and economic inequity.

Your editorial briefly addressed this topic, acknowledging the inability of parents to return to work as a “drag on the broader economy.” I have grown tired of this tepid and abstract media language. It avoids any discussion of the grim economic reality for countless families whose concern isn’t the broader economy but their own survival.

How much income is a working-class household expected to forgo? Are we prepared to deal with an exacerbation of the already-dire homelessness crisis? How does another public health crisis ease the strain of the pandemic or avoid more hardship and increased risk factors for our children?

We simply cannot have an intelligent or productive debate until we ask the difficult questions. Who will rise to that challenge?

JORDAN WARDLAW

Santa Rosa

Alliance resignation

EDITOR: Four large organizations have dropped out of the Sonoma County Alliance. Cancel culture is spreading as fast as COVID-19 here.

The Alliance president’s June 26 message discussed the outcomes of violent versus peaceful protests and used the words “all lives matter,” which a Press Democrat editorial pronounced “insensitive and inflammatory” (“Black Lives Matter: Saying so can make it reality,” July 1). The Alliance president stepped down two days after posting his message.

To me, an outsider, his resignation letter had the feel of a confession of thought crimes after a struggle session, reminiscent of the cultural revolution a half-century ago in China.

The Press Democrat called it a “humbling lesson.” Published comments suggest wider dissatisfaction with the Alliance’s leadership. What, does the board meet wearing klan robes?

I feel it important to blast away about this. The Alliance controversy is a local example of narrowing boundaries of what is considered permissible speech and the increasing consequences of giving offense.

I fear the nationwide result of a culture of political correctness in combination with the bad behavior of mobs, big city capitulation to demands to defund police and voter suppression will be the reelection of Donald Trump, and I have cautioned my relatives to prepare their minds for that result.

KERRY RICHARDSON

Santa Rosa

Barefaced in public

EDITOR: A photo on Saturday’s front page showed seven people walking in the now car-free street, three of whom had no masks (“ ‘Much quieter’ meals as street closes to cars”). That’s pretty typical for what I see when out in public. Is it any wonder the lead headline for the day was “County added to state watchlist”?

GRANT TROMBETTA

Petaluma

Questioning Stone

EDITOR: Saturday’s article about Donald Trump's commutation of Roger Stone's sentence was a masterpiece of both-sides-ism: Trump claims this, Democrats decry that (“Trump grants clemency to Stone”). It failed to ask the crucial question: why a commutation and not a pardon? Answer: more effective obstruction of justice.

With a commutation Stone can rely on the Fifth Amendment in any future testimony related to the crimes he was convicted of. A pardon removes that option. Stone would be forced to choose: the truth, perjury or contempt of court. The commutation better serves Trump’s purpose: reward Stone’s silence about crimes involving Trump or his family.

Stone will not serve time. But that’s less important than laying bare any criminality of Trump. And it is still possible to force Stone to help.

The House Judiciary Committee can and should subpoena Stone, grant him use immunity so that his testimony can’t be used against him and question him under oath about the lies he previously told Congress and the reasons for his witness tampering.

If you agree, please contact your representative and demand that they press Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler to open such hearings immediately.

JACK ZIEGLER

Santa Rosa

Freeing inmates

EDITOR: After reading that as many as 8,000 California inmates could be released, half of them by the end of the month, in an attempt to stop the spread of COVID-19 in state prisons, I am concerned about how the state plans to handle the released prisoners on the outside (“State set to free up to 8,000 inmates,” Saturday).

Will they get help finding a job and a place to live? Or will there be 4,000 new homeless people on the streets, possibly catching or spreading COVID-19?

I’m not against early release, but I am against the state washing its hands of these people once they walk out the prison gates. They need jobs and a place to live, or they will be back in prison within months. And, most likely, have the virus.

KATHY BRANDAL

Petaluma

