Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Being responsible

EDITOR: Dr. Sundari Mase, the Sonoma County health officer, said: “Everybody has to do their part and take responsibility” (“Behavior seen as critical to spread,” July 15).

I think the latest problem for Sonoma County, which is required again to shut down services, is directly the fault of people in the age group of 25-44. They account for 39% of virus cases in the county. It's time they take responsibility for others, as well as themselves.

Wear a mask, social distance, avoid groups and follow public health guidelines. With everyone committed to helping to stay safe of COVID-19, we can manage with limited restrictions until a vaccine is developed.

JACK F. HARPER

Santa Rosa

Support striking workers

EDITOR: I think you have gotten your thumbs mixed up. Thumbs down would be far more appropriate for Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Providence St. Joseph Health than for their workers who have held the line for over a year with no contract (“Walking out during a pandemic,” Editorial, Tuesday).

It seems they are not provided adequate personal protective equipment, and the contract they are being offered is essentially a pay cut.

Thumbs down on the greed of the hospital not to willingly protect workers with adequate pay, benefits and protection. I feel certain that these 700 workers did not walk out lightly.

MARY BATES ABBOTT

Sebastopol

Finding ways to help

EDITOR: Is there something more we can do? Life is challenging right now for all. I am luckier than many. I love my home and area, and the weather is good. I am a consultant who has no work, but I have sufficient resources to keep going, and I can volunteer. I can cook, bake and take out food. I arrange flowers and post a flower picture daily. I have a lot of alone time, perfect for tackling projects.

Now, what if our services go out of business? What shops and service might not make it? What do we care about, especially the vendors who are so good to us? How will the hairdresser, nail salon, favorite restaurants and shops survive? We need them, and we want them in our lives.

Is there something we can do? What if we each paid every five weeks for a haircut (without getting one; trim yourself). Pay the nail salon (trim your own and polish). Take out food from your favorite restaurants. It just might make a difference.

KAY MARQUET

Santa Rosa

Lowering the bar

EDITOR: The California Supreme Court decided to lower the standard for passing the bar exam so more attorneys will be able to pass it, using the COVID pandemic as an excuse for doing so. Just what California needs — more attorneys, and let’s include more attorneys who are incompetent, as well.

CARL MERNER

Santa Rosa

Picket line revelry

EDITOR: As a practicing physician in this community and a Memorial Hospital staff member since 1978, I have experienced several work stoppages (“Workers begin 5-day strike,” Tuesday). I completely support the right of hospital employees to strike as a strategy to achieve their goals.

Furthermore, although a strike during a pandemic is ill timed, I can understand the union had few good alternatives given that there is no end in sight to this crisis. However, what I find to be completely reprehensible and irresponsible is the spectacle occurring across the street from the hospital.

I refer to the creation of a party-like atmosphere by the strikers, complete with loud music and what amounts to virtual high-fives and supportive horn-blowing passersby, all within feet of critically ill patients and their anxious families, many of whom may not be afforded the opportunity to be with their loved ones in the final moments of their life.

I find their behavior offensive and believe it does little to further their cause.

DR. JAMES R. PALLESCHI

Santa Rosa

PG&E and fire victims

EDITOR: Now that PG&E has successfully emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the victims of the 2019 Kincade fire have strategically waited to file a lawsuit against the company for the devastating loss of their homes, possessions and damaged property (“Businesses sue PG&E over fire damage,” July 15). Good luck with that, and all the best for making this tragic wrong right.

For the rest of us, however, victims of the 2017 North Bay fires as well as the 2015 Butte fire and 2018 Camp fire, it’s another game entirely, likely to devolve into a “Mad Max Thunderdome” scenario where thousands upon thousands enter but very few leave.

After overwhelmingly approving the $13.5 billion fire victim trust, any plain reading of the trust agreement and claims resolution procedures makes it abundantly clear that any fire losses covered by insurance will be deducted from any claim against the trust. In other words, no double-dipping will be allowed.

For those who bothered to carry sufficient insurance coverage, and showed the grit and determination to rebuild their homes, the best they can probably hope to get for their pain and suffering will be a $100 gift card. At the end of the day, I suspect the Federal Emergency Management Agency will get the piece of the fire victims’ pie it so desperately wants.

WADE EAKLE

Santa Rosa

