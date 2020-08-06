Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

EDITOR: As more people work from home, as commercial real estate leases aren’t renewed; here’s a silver lining to consider. Perhaps these spaces will open opportunities for affordable housing units.

Malls, skyscrapers and strip mall spaces could be converted to housing for singles, duos, families and work-from-home environments. Parking lots could be converted to outdoor living spaces, snack centers, exercise centers, playgrounds, community gardens, even swimming pools and spas. Even dog parks.

Creating a new universe of residential options would increase housing supply and reduce rent to affordable levels without relying so heavily on grants and subsidies. Yes, perhaps financial assistance from federal, state and local sources would be needed to create these spaces.

Looking at a five-year projection, we could see a meaningful transition of nonresidential spaces to house the homeless, disabled, minimum wage workers and those who have suffered credit hardships due to school loans, medical bills and COVID-19 losses.

SUE CARRELL

Santa Rosa

Cutting jobless benefits

EDITOR: I find it interesting that the Republicans’ reason for failing to extend unemployment benefits is that (some) people should not make more money for not working, than for working. Do they not realize that many of these people will have no jobs to go back to? Are they anxious to increase the number of homeless people in this country?

The irony is obvious. Making more money for not working, than for working is pretty much what they’ve all been doing for the past few years.

LEAL REINHART

Sebastopol

Poorly paved Piner

EDITOR: The city of Santa Rosa repaved Piner Road recently, and the result is abysmal. The road surface was awful; the new road is like a washboard.

After a development went in across our street, the development company repaved the road, and it is smooth. County repavings are good. I note that all the streets in the McDonald Avenue area are terrific. Yet a heavily used artery is substandard and unsatisfactory.

Call the city and complain.

JAMES MICHAEL MAJER

Santa Rosa

Trump’s record

EDITOR: I have some advice for Christian Snelling (“Blaming Trump,” Letters, July 30). When reading the newspaper, pay attention to the words. The media isn’t blaming Donald Trump for the coronavirus; it is reporting on his handling of the pandemic which has been, factually speaking, awful.

I know facts are annoying, but even a cursory look at his behavior is illuminating. He denied the virus was a problem, he refused to mount a strong federal response in testing or providing protective equipment when the virus became endemic, and he disparaged the use of masks, making a public health issue into a political issue.

He has been a disaster as a leader during a crisis, and we are now at over 150,000 deaths. So, yeah, he is responsible, and those deaths are part of that responsibility. Do not reelect this man.

CONNIE KELLOGG

Sebastopol

Exceptional performance

EDITOR: I would like to amplify on Christian Snelling’s letter about blaming President Donald Trump for COVID-19 (“Blaming Trump,” July 30). It truly is misplaced. In fact, 35 years’ experience in medical research tells me that his performance is exceptional.

First, he stopped flights from China as soon as he knew the danger of spread (and got called a xenophobe for it). Then he rallied manufacturing companies to produce ventilators. He also oversaw companies switching to the production of personal protection gear and hand sanitizer.

Finally, he negotiated the streamlining of the drug approval process, allowing by far the fastest development I have ever witnessed. Oh, and he contracted with the companies furthest along to have them start production so that when a drug is approved we will already have millions of doses available for immediate distribution.

In short, you can disagree with Trump on any number of things, but his handling of the COVID-19 crisis isn’t one of them. Even saying that he is responsible for the surge is unfair. He advocated opening up businesses. He certainly did not advocate mass gatherings without masks or social distancing.

L. ROBERT HILL

Santa Rosa

Newspaper carriers

EDITOR: Your Sunday editorial is filled with ‘Trumpisms,” which The Press Democrat usually reacts to with extreme horror (“Don’t let state lawmakers take your newspaper”). Let’s review three:

“Publishers will be prohibited from using independent contractors, a practice that dates back generations.” Of course, slavery existed for years and women didn’t have the right to vote, but The Press Democrat would never attempt to argue that changes to those practices weren’t for the good.

The Press Democrat “contracts with about 110 carriers.” These carriers don’t receive vacation or sick leave, so they make their own arrangements for substitute deliverers when needed, something that is a hassle for many business and something which the paper doesn’t want to get its hands dirty doing.

“The Press Democrat would have to hire twice as many carriers...” This isn’t really meant as a statement on the requirement to maintain customer service, or quality; it refers back to avoiding paying for worker benefits, or what The Press Democrat and others often refer to as a living wage when the article is about another business and not their own.

Would The Press Democrat care to take on any of these “tough questions”?

DEAN COOLEY

Santa Rosa

