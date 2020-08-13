Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

People in need

EDITOR: Many of us have a relative or friend who lost their job in the past several months. The scale of economic suffering due to the pandemic and resulting recession are unprecedented. Nearly 1 in 4 adults with children in California say they can’t afford enough food for their kids, and more than 1 in 6 are behind on rent, a new report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities finds.

Hardship is widespread, but Black, Latino, Indigenous and immigrant families have been particularly hard hit, with the crisis exacerbating long-standing inequities in health care, education, employment and housing that stem largely from structural racism.

Without the relief enacted so far, things would be much worse. But key measures such as expanded unemployment benefits are expiring, and Congress has yet to enact a broad-based increase in SNAP (CalFresh) benefits, adequate rental assistance to help avert a spike in evictions, sufficient state and local aid and other measures that are proven to help families get by and boost the economy.

Once again, Congress must put people first. Sens. Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris must vote to extend and expand federal relief measures to help Californians survive this crisis and help our economy recover.

BECKY GERSHON

Santa Rosa

Partying on

EDITOR: Writers to this paper and daily articles have bemoan the numerous events and examples of younger people ignoring social distancing and putting their elders at risk for the sake of a good party.

Why should younger people care? What kind of example have their older, wiser community members set? For more than 20 years we have known that human-caused climate change is a reality, and yet we have done virtually nothing to change our lifestyle habits, thereby saddling younger people with ever more dire and, yes, life-threatening consequences.

We have partied on in the face of overwhelming scientific evidence, and now we expect younger people to do as we say, not as we do so that we can stay safe? Good luck with that.

MATT STONE

Petaluma

Keeping people safe

EDITOR: Congratulations to the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors for allowing fines for individuals who refuse to wear a mask when requested (“Fines OK’d for virus scofflaws,” Friday). Wearing that mask is good for all of us. It’s like driving on the right side of the road.

TOM GAY

Forestville

A new revolution

EDITOR: In the 18th and 19th centuries, the Western world experienced two interrelated transformations: the Industrial Revolution, which changed major sources of wealth from muscle power and land to fossil fuels and machinery, and the democratic revolution, which changed the major source of political power from inherited status to the will of much of the public.

We are now in a second dual transformation: an information revolution changing the major source of wealth from physical industry to the management of information, and a cultural revolution honoring the equal worth of all people, manifested through the women’s suffrage, civil rights, feminist, LGBTQ, Black Lives Matter and related movements.

The earlier revolutions threatened the power and cultural status of many people, triggering aggressive backlash. The current revolutions are doing the same, causing many powerful people, straight white males and their allies, to fight back, including at the polls and in the streets.

The current changes are fundamental and inexorable. Progressives need to recognize our failure to appreciate the economic hurt of many people and support programs to help them, and conservatives need to accept that our country is blessedly realizing our core value of equality.

RICHARD PETERSON-JONES

Santa Rosa

Saving local news

EDITOR: The survival of local newspapers is at risk, a sad reality (“Don’t let state lawmakers take your newspaper,” Editorial, Aug. 2). We need to save local journalism, one of our last sources of fact-based news. Newspapers paper on the doorstep in the morning must be saved at all costs. Do the right thing, Press Democrat, and find a way to preserve this important part of our culture.

LOU ANTONELLI

Sonoma

Voting by mail

EDITOR: Columnist Jonah Goldberg’s main objections to mail voting seem to be that he believes “election day is an important civic ritual,” early voting could end up “thwarting the popular will,” and it “has never been tried on the scale that might be required come November” (“Mail-in voting could very well be a disaster,” Aug. 5).

Popular ritual, what could happen, and it has never been tried simply aren’t valid reasons to deny citizens the opportunity to mail in their votes, especially now.

Goldberg admits that “opposition melts away during a pandemic,” but then goes on to oppose it anyway, pointing out that it could be a “hot mess” due to people not filling out the ballots correctly. That same baseless argument was used in Florida in 2000 to “elect” George W. Bush.

We either have a system that works, or we don’t. If people want to vote by mail, they should be given that choice.

PETER TRACY

Santa Rosa

