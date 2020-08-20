Thursday’s Letters to the Editor

Regressive tax

EDITOR: The five-year California Policy Lab study was cited by Barbie Robinson as “proving the concept” behind her “pitch” to the Board of Supervisors to put another quarter-cent sales tax on the November ballot for “mental health and homelessness services” (“Small group costs county $162 million,” Aug. 10)

Putting aside the argument that whenever a need for basic government services is recognized, the supervisors have a near-Pavlovian response to raise the regressive sales tax, placing the burden on poor and working people while protecting the wealthy, I wonder how the study is reconciled with previous assertions of the “successful” operation of the Los Guilicos camp.

During the board meeting to extend the presence of that camp indefinitely while simultaneously seeking waivers for basic safety regulations to do so, Robinson reported that out of the 99 residents who received services, only two were referred to mental health providers.

Many feel that increasing sales taxes while protecting Proposition 13 protections for commercial properties is unfair. I, for one, won’t be voting for any sales tax increases, no matter how “needed” or “compassionate” until the proposition to remove those commercial tax protections is passed.

If the need is great, the sacrifice should be shared.

TOM GLYNN

Santa Rosa

Leader for Sebastopol

EDITOR: Diana Rich would be an excellent addition to the Sebastopol City Council. She and her family have lived in Sebastopol for over 20 years. This, along with her volunteering and working for local nonprofit organizations, gives her an intimate knowledge of our community and its needs.

She is a grounded individual who strives for transparency and accountability. This articulate and thoughtful person has and will continue to work collaboratively with others and not compromise her ethics. Anyone who has met and worked with her says she is a great listener, communicator and an excellent member of any team.

In the challenging times that lay ahead for all of us, we need another leader like Rich. Please vote for her in November. See her website at electdianarich.com for more information.

ALAN MURAKAMI

Sebastopol

A global threat

EDITOR: The people of Beirut are outraged that their government allowed 2,750 tons of highly explosive ammonium nitrate to sit in a warehouse for six years with no credible attempts made to move it to a safer place. When a fire at the warehouse caused it to explode on Aug. 4, 135 people were killed and hundreds of thousands left homeless.

We, the citizens of the world, face an even greater threat from our leaders’ failure to act to reverse the alarming acceleration of global warming. As the death and destruction from climate change increases over time, we may feel rage that our leaders failed to act. But by then it will be too late.

Let’s insist our leaders act swiftly to halt climate change now. Let’s tell them that history will paint them as either shining heroes or utter failures. It’s their choice.

DAVID WARRENDER

Sebastopol

Limiting free speech

EDITOR: I’m sure John Ferro is well-intentioned with his desire to have Congress limit free speech, but that would give the government even more control over us (“Amend free speech,” Letters, Aug. 12). Who is the arbiter of which speech is acceptable? A government committee? Donald Trump’s folks or Nancy Pelosi’s? Is the speech of the protesters in Portland acceptable? We, as the citizens in our democracy, must take the responsibility to critically examine the speech of others, not expect the government to cleanse it for us. This is truly one of the worst ideas ever. Should I be fined for saying that?

STEVE WEAVER

Windsor

Hotel for the homeless

EDITOR: On Aug. 6, the St. Rose neighborhood group met with county representatives about the proposed Hotel Azura purchase for homeless housing. The county called this meeting “robust community engagement.” What a farce. Our issues weren’t acknowledged by Barbie Robinson, Sonoma County's top health and homelessness official, who spoke as though the project is already a done deal.

Our worries? Downtown already bears the brunt of homeless services in a county with many other cities and towns currently providing little support; Caritas Village’s future impacts (also in St. Rose) are likely to be huge; many St. Rose businesses are opposed; police calls to the homeless drop-in center on Morgan Street average two per day, with other neighborhood crime calls unaddressed; many St. Rose residents are seniors worried about coronavirus impacts from settling homeless, medically fraught residents in our neighborhood; Project RoomKey funding requires insurance for assault and child molestation; no outdoor space for residents or their belongings.

The hotel, soon-to-be a prominent gateway into Santa Rosa’s downtown, is within the St. Rose Preservation District. Say goodbye to the character of our small historic enclave in Santa Rosa's city center.

PHYLLIS HEAGNEY

Santa Rosa

The bike test

EDITOR: Over the weekend, I saw a clip on TV of Joe Biden riding his bike with his family at their Delaware vacation home. We have heard that the conservative media has been reporting untruths about Biden being mentally weak and possibly living in a retirement home. He appeared to be quite vigorous on his bike ride. I’d like to see a bike ride with Biden and Donald Trump. I’m sure Joe would be way ahead leaving Donald behind by a mile. Hopefully, we have the same result this fall in the race to the presidency.

DAVE STARE

Healdsburg

Repave, then rip up?

EDITOR: We were happy to see Caltrans repave Highway 101 from Geyserville to Cloverdale. After several layers of new asphalt, we had a smooth road again. Then, new contractors showed up and started digging trenches across the new blacktop to put in new culverts. Nice, now we have speed bumps from Geyserville to Cloverdale. Caltrans’ incompetence continues to amaze me.

DEE STOCKHAM

Geyserville

